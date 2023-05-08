Air Force’s MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh; 2 Civilians Dead
New Delhi: Two women died and a man was injured after a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely in time and sustained minor injuries.
“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.
