Jaipur: Welcoming the Centre’s move of banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years, the Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday termed it a commendable decision. “PFI should have been banned long back. This move is commendable,” he said. He further said that the strictest action should be taken against all Jamaatis indulging in anti-national activities so that the unity and integrity of the country are maintained and urged the youth not to fall prey to these Jamaats and work in the interest of the nation, said Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan in his statement.Also Read - Chandigarh Airport Officially Named As Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport As Tribute to Freedom Fighter

“We are safe only if the country is safe. The country is larger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking it, spoiling its peace and unity, he loses all rights to live here,” read his statement. Also Read - From Bomb-making Manuals to GPS Navigator: What Probe Agencies Recovered During PFI Raids

Centre bans PFI for 5 years

The Central Government on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years for its alleged links to terror funding. “PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country,” said the government notification. Also Read - PFI BAN: Home Ministry's Big Action, 5 Years Ban Imposed on PFI Across The Country After Nationwide Mega Raids - Watch Video

Govt notification on PFI ban

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

The govt said some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.