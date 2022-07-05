New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over Nupur Sharma’s controversial Prophet remarks, a video of Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti has emerged on social media platforms wherein he is seen calling for the beheading of the former BJP spokesperson. In the video, Chisti— a history-sheeter with more than 13 cases filed against him, announced that he would offer his house to anyone as bounty who will bring Sharma’s head. A case has been filed by the Ajmer police in connection with the matter.Also Read - 'Personal Attacks On Judges Lead To Dangerous Scenario': Supreme Court Judge Who Heard Nupur Sharma's Plea

This comes days after the Supreme Court asked the suspended BJP spokesperson to apologise to the whole country, observing that Sharma has threatened the security of the nation. “Sharma and her loose tongue set the entire country on fire”, the court had said, adding that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.