Jaipur: All schools and other educational institutions in Bundi and Kota districts of Rajasthan will remain closed on August 23 in the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in the two districts.

The Deep Depression System from the Bay of Bengal entered the eastern part of Rajasthan on Monday. Due to this, there was heavy rain in Jaipur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Tonk, Dausa, Karauli, and Udaipur districts. Water was flowing like river streams on the roads while many colonies were submerged. Traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was disrupted due to water logging at many places.

According to the Meteorological Department, Kota city received maximum rain in the last 24 hours. It rained up to 9 inches here, causing a flood-like situation. The administration has declared holidays in schools and colleges. It rained in Jaipur too from late Sunday night to Monday morning.

Tonk receives record 7 inches of rain in 12 hours

Tonk city received more than 7 inches (180MM) of rain after 9 years. Due to this, some colonies of the city were flooded while the roads became like rivers. About half a dozen kutcha houses have collapsed. However, it did not cause any casualties. The normal life was affected due to rain from Sunday night. On Monday, the water level of Bisalpur Dam increased by 7 cm in 12 hours. By 8 am, the water level of the dam rose to 13.02 RL meters.