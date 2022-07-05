​Alwar: In a daring daylight robbery, around six armed bike-borne criminals looted cash and gold worth around Rs. 1 crore from a branch of Axis bank in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Monday. According to reports, the miscreants carried the robbery within 30 minutes and escaped from there on bikes. “The Axis Bank branch located at the Rico Chowk, Bhiwadi was robbed,” said Shantanu Kumar, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP), adding that the six miscreants had come on three bikes. They made the bank employees as hostages.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: After Kota, Section-144 Clamped in Rajasthan's Jaipur And Dholpur. Read Details Here

Rajasthan | Robbers looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from a branch of Axis Bank in Alwar's Bhiwadi Five people came on three bikes. They were having weapons & locked the bank officials in the room. We're carrying out the investigation: Shantanu Kumar, SP Bhiwadi (04.7) pic.twitter.com/1NwZ0g0EfV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2022

The bank personnel told the police that the branch opened at around 10 a.m. The robbers had their faces covered with masks and had weapons in their hands. Soon after entering the bank, the robbers rounded up the employees and forcibly took keys of the locker.

SP Shantanu Kumar and other police officers were on the spot at the time of filing the report.

Roads have been barricaded to catch the robbers and CCTV footages are being collected from the bank. An identification exercise is being carried out on the basis of bike and appearance, said the SP, adding that information has also been received about the route the robbers took. Police teams are making thorough probe in the right direction, he added.