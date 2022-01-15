Jaipur: Three days after the 15-year-old girl was found bleeding on a flyover in Alwar, the police on Friday claimed that the medical report and technical evidence does not suggest the possibility of sexual assault. According to news agency ANI, Dr. Ravi DIG, civil rights, said the police had examined multiple CCTVs at different locations from the victim’s home till the starting point of the flyover in which the girl was seen fine.Also Read - Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 14600, Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 4,438 Posts on police.rajasthan.gov.in

"Not found any evidence of the incident so far. We had examined multiple CCTVs at different locations from her home till the starting point of the flyover in which the girl is seen fine….There is a possibility that the incident would've taken place at the flyover where she spent 5-7 minutes. We're investigating the case from different angles. For now, I can't reach any conclusion. However, the possibility of sexual assault is low," Dr Ravi DIG civil rights told news agency ANI.

The minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan on Tuesday night. She was found bleeding and was admitted to a hospital. The girl underwent surgery after which she was declared healthy and stable.

The Alwar Police has decided not to consider it as rape on the basis of the forensic report. A case was registered in this matter at the Malakheda police station.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam had said, “On the basis of technical evidence and video received by police, rape survivor is seen walking on Tijara flyover (incident spot), looking healthy. Doctors stated that her medical examination suggests no injury in her private parts.”

Following the incident on January 11, a prima facie case was lodged. As per the probe, the girl (alleged rape survivor) boarded the auto from her village to the city (Jaipur) all alone. There were only fellow passengers in the auto, and throughout she looked fine”, she added.

The SP had also said that she has got door to door footage and evidence of the girl till she came to the Tijara gate from her house.

“On the basis of investigation done by SIT team, experts, dog squad and CCTV footage, it is now clear that the girl left the house alone and came to Alwar city in an auto with no one accompanying her”, informed the Alwar SP on Friday.

The police informed that the auto driver has also been identified and the auto has also been checked by the forensic team. “A team of forensic experts has not found anything suspicious in the auto-rickshaw. The driver was interrogated and her co-passengers will be questioned,” the SP said.

“Till the CCTV footage that we have got of the girl, she is completely visible and no suspect is seen chasing her,” the SP said.

