New Delhi: A 50-year-old temple priest, who was set on fire with petrol by six people in Karauli district of Rajasthan has succumbed to his injuries last night in SMS hospital. Police have said that Kailash Meena, the key accused has been taken into custody within 24 hours of the crime reported in Bukna village.

The priest, Babulal Vaishnav, in his statement said he and his family were looking after a Radha Krishna temple in the village and the surrounding land allotted on the temple's name was being used by them for farming. Usually, lands that belong to temple trusts are given to caretaker priests, so that they can use them as their source of income. These lands are reportedly called 'Mandir Mafi'.

At around 10 AM yesterday, the accused Kailash came along with a few people and started putting up tin sheds on the land. When Vaishnav resisted, they sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze.

“Few influential people including accused Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach his land and during a dispute accused set the fence on fire in which priest got severely burnt”, said Mridul Kachhwa, SP, Karauli, Rajasthan.

The SP has constituted teams and initiated the probe to trace the criminals. While the main accused has been arrested, hunt is on to nab other accused in the case.

“Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused’s entire family involved in this case should be arrested and police officials should be suspended for inaction. There’s anger in the entire Brahmin community”, said Ramakant Sharma, Priest Babulal’s relative.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, saying that no one is safe in the state.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in her statement said that this is a highly condemnable crime. Looking at the rising crime incidents, it is clear that Dalit, women, traders, kids, no one is safe in the state. “The state government needs to wake up from slumber and give the harshest of the punishment to the accused in this case”, she added.

Satish Poonia, BJP’s state unit president said that this case of a temple priest burnt alive proves that law and order system in Rasjathan has collapsed and criminals have no fear of the law. “Rajasthan Police’s punchline seems to have now changed to ‘Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast’ under CM Gehlot”, he stated.