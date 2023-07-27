Home

Army Man Shoots Dead Brother In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Arrested

According to the police, the army man shot his brother with a 12-bore rifle (Representational Image)

Jaipur, Rajasthan: An Army personnel allegedly shot dead his younger brother in Rajasthan’s Jaipur over a dispute. According to the police, the incident took place in Jaipur’s Bindayaka area on Wednesday night when Dhir Singh (43) had an argument with his younger brother Heera Singh (40).

The argument soon escalated and Dhir Singh allegedly shot his younger brother with his licensed 12-bore rifle, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh told news agency PTI. The officer said the bullet struck Heera Singh in the shoulder and the victim eventually bled to death due to profuse bleeding from the bullet wound.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, the police said, adding that Dhir Singh has been arrested and a case registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused, a soldier in the Indian Army, had come here on leave only a month ago, the SHO said, adding that he has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

A 12-bore licensed rifle and two shells have been recovered from the accused, the SHO said.

CRPF constable sets wife on fire

Meanwhile, in a related incident, a CRPF constable set his wife on fire in Haryana’s Gurugram. The woman was later hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday (July 24).

According to the police, Sita, a resident of Hanumangarh in district Bhiwani, died on Sunday night at the hospital, while her husband, Dharmveer, a CRPF constable, who was also badly burnt in the incident is still under treatment.

An FIR with charges of murder has been registered against the constable at Sector 65 police station, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Giving details, police said Sita stayed with her husband and a 7-year-old daughter in a government quarter at CRPF camp, Kadarpur.

“On July 17, after a heated argument between the couple, the constable allegedly set her ablaze after dousing her with some inflammable substance. They were both burnt badly in the incident,” an official said.

They were first rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram, and were later referred to Delhi, AIIMS. Sita died during treatment on Sunday late night while her husband was still being treated, police said.

On Monday, Karmchand, Sita’s brother filed a complaint in which he accused his brother-in-law for his sister’s murder.

“On July 17, there was a dispute between them and Dharamveer lost his temper on some issue and set my sister on fire by pouring inflammable substances on her. After this the neighbours gathered who doused the fire and admitted Sita to a hospital but she died on Sunday night,” the complainant said.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered. The accused is under treatment. Further action will be taken as per the law,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 Police Station.

