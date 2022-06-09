Jaipur: More than 25 lakhs workers are set to protest against the National Pension Scheme in Delhi in September this year. All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) and other unions have decided to strengthen their movement against the National Pension Scheme. The objective of the movement and protest is to get the old pension scheme implemented.Also Read - Rajasthan Constables Recruitment Exam: Fresh Test On July 2 After Paper Leak

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is being administered and regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) set up under PFRDA Act, 2013. Also Read - NPS: Big Change in Pension Rule For Bihar Government Employees! Deets Here

The workers, majorly the employees of civil defense services, are getting pension which is less than the pension for the old and the elderly. The workers who have worked for more than 18 years in civil defence services are upset with this meagre amount and therefore want the old system reinstated, saying that “pension is not a reward but their right”.

The workers are planning to hold a grand protest rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi during the month of September. Around 25 lakh in number, workers from AIDEF, railways and other unions are likely to join the protest. The major demand is to discontinue the non-security based National Pension Scheme and reinstate the Old Central Civil Services Rules, 1972.

NPS does not offer safe and guaranteed pension and is subject to market-risks.

The workers also added that the scheme has been launched without much thought and the decision to implement the scheme has been taken for pure economic reasons. The workers who were appointed post January 1, 2004 and have started to relieve themselves of the services, are not able to get their minimum pension plus DA. They are also not getting the pension amount which is 50% of their basic grade pay.