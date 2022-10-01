Jaipur: At least 30 girls were taken ill after eating the food served at their hostel in Kota in Rajasthan, wherein one of the girls claimed seeing a lizard in the curry. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Jawahar Nagar Police Station and came to light when students started vomiting and felt dizziness after eating the food on Thursday night. The officials have ordered a probe into the matter.Also Read - Unemployment Rate In India Dropped Drastically To 6.43 Per Cent In September: CMIE

The students were rushed to a nearby private hospital where one girl was admitted while the others were provided primary treatment. The incident occurred around 8 pm.

NO SAMPLES OF FOOD COLLECTED

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Jagdish Soni was informed via WhatsApp and by the time the officer saw his messages, the food had already been thrown out without samples being collected for examination.

A medical team visited the hostel on Friday and took stock of the situation. Two of the girls who had vomited were cleared while the student who was discharged from hospital was advised admission for observation, Soni added.

He added that the food safety team collected samples of raw food items and water from the hostel on Friday and a probe was underway. Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar police station Vasudev confirmed that the food the girls had eaten was thrown out and no sample was collected.

Kota City Additional District Magistrate Brij Mohan Bairwa expressed ignorance about news of the contaminated food being thrown out before sampling. Bairwa, who is the nodal officer of the district-level monitoring committee on coaching institutes and hostels, added that he had directed the CMHO to probe into the matter and submit a report within two days.