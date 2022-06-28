Udaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, condemning the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader, said that there can be no justification for the murder in the name of religion. He said that his party’s consistent stand is to oppose any form of violence and that no one can take the law into their own hands. He also demanded that the state government takes the strictest possible action against the perpetrators of the crime.Also Read - BREAKING: Two Accused In Udaipur Beheading Arrested

Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party's consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld."

In a shocking incident, a man was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area on Tuesday for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP leader. A video of the incident which has been doing rounds on social media showed assailants—Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gosh holding a butcher knife and claiming responsibility for the murder.

The beheading incident in Udaipur has sent shockwaves across the city with people taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of the accused.