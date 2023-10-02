Home

Ashok Gehlot Laid A Trap And Prime Minister Modi Fell Into It: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that CM Gehlot laid a trap and the prime minister fell into it.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (L) speaks to the media and PM Narendra Modi addresses a gathering. (ANI Photos)

Congress Takes Jibe At PM Modi: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fallen into the trap laid by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ‘accepted’ that the Rajasthan government has done good work,” the Congress said on Monday. Congress leader Pawan Khera while addressing a press conference in Jaipur hours after PM Modi’s public meeting in Chittorgarh, said the prime minister has betrayed the people of Rajasthan on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) by not declaring it a project of national importance. He said that CM Gehlot laid a trap and the prime minister fell into it by saying that the Gehlot government’s schemes will be continued if the BJP comes to power in the state.

“Our chief minister laid a trap and the prime minister fell into it by saying that the Gehlot government’s schemes will be continued if the BJP comes to power in the state. When our schemes are good then who will vote for you (BJP),” asked Khera.

Prime Minister Modi’s Rally At Chittorgarh

Prime Minister Modi at the Chittorgarh rally said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already conceded defeat in the upcoming assembly elections by requesting him not to scrap the welfare schemes started by Congress in Rajasthan and gave a “guarantee” that the BJP will not discontinue them.

Gehlot has demanded that Prime Minister Modi give a guarantee that schemes, including Cheeranjivi health insurance and Old Pension Scheme, run by the Congress government will not be stopped if a BJP government is formed after the upcoming assembly elections due later this year.

BJP Gave Certificates To Gehlot Government’s Schemes: Congress

“Earlier, BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas gave certificates to schemes of the Gehlot government. When good work is done by us then we will get votes also,” Khera said.

Referring to the corruption allegations by PM Modi, Khera said the prime minister should not forget the corruption charges levelled by BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal against Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. “The corruption charges are not against Gehlot but against Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal,” said the Congress leader.

PM Modi Attacks Rajasthan’s Congress Government

During the Chittorgarh rally, PM Modi attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over a range of issues including alleged atrocities against women and recruitment exam paper leaks.

Khera said the prime minister should not talk about paper leaks as such cases have happened 28 times in Gujarat where he was chief minister for 12 years. “It is only the Rajasthan government that has taken strict action on such cases,” he said.

Congress Hits Back At PM Modi

On crimes against women, Khera said that when the PM talks about rising crime against women in Rajasthan, he forgets to mention crimes in Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. “If there is a crime in Rajasthan then action has also been taken,” said Khera.

On the issue of anti-incumbency against the Congress government in the state, Khera said, “After 30 years, this is the first time where the elections are fought with pro-incumbency for a government in Rajasthan.”

