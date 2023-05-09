Home

Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot’s Leader Is Not Sonia Gandhi But Vasundhara Raje: Sachin Pilot

Ashok Gehlot’s Leader Is Not Sonia Gandhi But Vasundhara Raje: Sachin Pilot

Pilot's sharp remarks against Ashok Gehlot comes weeks after the former deputy chief minister raised allegations against the Rajasthan chief minister for not taking concrete steps against corruption in the state.

Sachin Pilot said he will hold a five-day 'Jan Sangarsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur from May 11.

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said it seemed like his colleague’s leader “is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje”. Pilot’s sharp remarks against Ashok Gehlot comes weeks after the former deputy chief minister raised allegations against the chief minister for not taking concrete steps against corruption in the state.

“After listening to Ashok Gehlot’s speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia,” Sachin Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

“I have now understood why the CM (Ashok Gehlot) has not acted against corruption,” Pilot said.

At a rally in Dholpur, Ashok Gehlot said former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje had helped save his government when Sachin Pilot revolted against him in 2020.

Sachin Pilot said he will hold a five-day ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur from May 11. “I will hold a five-day-long ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur starting May 11. This yatra is against corruption. Any further decision will be taken after this yatra,” Sachin Pilot said.

Pilot said, “For the first time, I am seeing someone criticize MPs and MLAs of their own party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.