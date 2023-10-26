Home

Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot Reacts After Son Vaibhav Gehlot Summoned By ED, Says ‘Gundagardi Hai Yeh’

Ashok Gehlot Reacts After Son Vaibhav Gehlot Summoned By ED, Says ‘Gundagardi Hai Yeh’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has now reacted to his son, Vaibhav Gehlot being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Know about it..

Ashok Gehlot and Vaibhav Gehlot

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his son Vaibhav Gehlot has been in the news as the latter has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Thursday, the Rajasthan CM said that the ED had summoned his son Vaibhav Gehlot adding that BJP is using the agency to conduct raids because it does not want the people in the state to benefit from the guarantees given by his Congress government. Along with Vaibhav Gehlot, raids by ED were also conducted for other Congress leaders.

Trending Now

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On Vaibhav Gehlot’s ED Summon

“Date 25/10/23 Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23 ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Ji Dotasara, Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED. Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED’s raids have been happening daily inside Rajasthan because BJP does not want that women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress”, Gehlot posted on social media app X.

You may like to read

दिनांक 25/10/23 राजस्थान की महिलाओं के लिए कांग्रेस की गारंटियाँ लॉंच दिनांक 26/10/23 -राजस्थान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गोविन्द सिंह जी डोटासरा के यहाँ ED की रेड – मेरे बेटे वैभव गहलोत को ED में हाज़िर होने का समन अब आप समझ सकते हैं, जो मैं कहता आ रहा हूँ कि राजस्थान के अंदर ED की… pic.twitter.com/6hUbmCHCW1 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 26, 2023

He further says, “…Gundagardi hai yeh…Without pressure from the top neither ED nor CBI can come..,” says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on BJP as ED raids continue on his state minister Govind S Dotasra.”

ED Conducts Raids On These Congress Leaders

The ED also conducted raids on Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara and MLA Om Prakash Hudla in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case. The raids were carried out at the official residence of Dotasara at Civil Lines in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The central probe agency has also summoned Ashok Gehlot’s son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot in connection with the paper leak case.

The raids that come even as the state is gearing up to go to the polls on November 25, has taken a political tone with Chief Minister Gehlot calling an urgent news conference to address the issue later today. The Enforcement Directorate today also conducted search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with the paper leak case. Earlier this month, the ED conducted search operations at residential premises of Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Kumar Jain, Spurdha Chaudhary, Suresh Dhaka and other individuals in the paper leaks case.

Searches Carried Out Under Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said adding that various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds of various properties, electronic devices and cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh were seized in the operation. “ED has carried out search operations under PMLA, 2002 on 13.10.2023 at 07 residential premises of Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Kumar Jain, Spurdha Chaudhary, Suresh Dhaka and others in Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case. During the search operations, various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds of various properties, electronic devices and INR 24 Lakh were recovered and seized,” the ED said in a post on ‘X’.

The summons by ED are linked to the recent raids against ‘Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd.’ which is a hospitality group and Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.

The ED in September arrested Babulal Katara, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Anil Kumar Meena in the alleged paper leak case in Rajasthan under the provisions of PMLA. Katara and Meena were produced before a special PMLA court in Jaipur, which granted ED custody for a period of three days. ED claimed that the investigation revealed that Katara leaked the general knowledge question paper of the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Examination, 2022 which was to be conducted on December 21, December 22 and December 24, 2022, at various places in Rajasthan.

ED alleged that Katara sold the leaked question papers to Anil Kumar Meena. Further, Meena supplied the said leaked papers to Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Dhaka, and other members of a syndicate, which was further provided to candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh per candidate.

In early June this year, ED conducted searches at 15 premises of accused persons, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents and digital records. The enforcement agency has also provisionally attached properties, both movable and immovable properties, worth approximately Rs 3.11 crore of Babulal Katara, Anil Meena and “others”.

(Inputs from Agency)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.