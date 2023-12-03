Bali, Bari, Amber, Udaipur, Sahara Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP Takes Lead in Rajasthan Results

Home

Among the 51,756 polling stations, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran with 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar’s Tijara with 86.11%.

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: The fate of 1,862 candidates, including the current chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, will be sealed on Sunday as the results of these polls, conducted on November 25, are set to be announced shortly. The vote counting for Bali, Bari, Amber, Udaipur, Sahara will commence at 8 am, revealing the early trends. Rajasthan witnessed a voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 of its 200 assembly constituencies during Saturday’s elections, marking a slight increase of 0.73% from the 2018 polls, as per election data.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly Speaker CP Joshi, several ministers including Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are among the Congress leaders contesting the assembly election.

