Bhadra Assembly Election 2023: Can CPI(M) Hold Its Ground As Congress, BJP Eye Big Win

Bhadra Assembly Election 2023: Bhadra Assembly seat falls under the Hanumangarh district. The seat is currently represented by Balwan Poonia of CPI(M) and is one of the only two Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan whose MLAs belong to the CPI(M).

In 2018, Balwan Poonia from the CPI(M) emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 82204 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’ Sanjeev Kumar who had polled 59051 votes. The winning margin was 23153 votes. The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 11.60%

The polling day saw 2,00,313 people cast their votes in the booths under Bhadra constituency in 2018. Out of all the eligible voters who participated in polling, 1,18,451 were women, while 1,31,526 were men.

Bhadra Assembly Election 2023 candidates

Ajeet Beniwal – Congress

Sanjeev Beniwal – BJP

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Polling for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will commence on December 3 and official results are expected to be declared by December 5, as per the Election Commission. Initially, polling was supposed to be on November 23 but the EC took a call to move the date to November 25, given the large number of weddings slated to take place in the state on that day.

