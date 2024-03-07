Home

Nyay Yatra: Rahul Promises Right To Employment, MSP For Farmers If Congress Voted To Power

Rahul Gandhi also assured that the Congress' first step after coming to power will be to fill over 30 lakh vacant government post across the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' (ANI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday promised that the party will implement right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youth voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan’s Banswara as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, the former Congress chief made a series of assurances, including filling up vacant government posts and stringent laws to curb paper leaks in recruitment tests.

Gandhi promised that the Congress will fill the 30 lakh government posts currently lying vacant and bring a law to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks. The Congress scion also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops to farmers, social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000 crore fund for startups, if the party manages to dethrone the BJP at the Centre in the upcoming polls.

#Breaking: Major announcement by @RahulGandhi Ji for youths of the country. 1) Congress will fill 30,00,000 vacant post in central govt within a year after the formation of the govt. 2) Like MNREGA, Right to Apprenticeship will be brought, any degree holder, diploma holder can… pic.twitter.com/ohmrQWjTAe — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) March 7, 2024

‘Right to employment’

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will provide right to employment and the right to apprenticeships.

“Every young diploma and degree holder in the country will have the right to apprenticeships in the private and government sectors. They will get a one-year apprenticeship during which they will be paid Rs 1 lakh,” the Congress leader said.

Congress to fill 30 lakh vacancies

The Congress MP also assured that the party’s first step after coming to power will be to fill over 30 lakh vacant government post across the country.

“There are 30 lakh government vacancies in India. Modi ji doesn’t get them filled. The BJP doesn’t fill them. After coming to power, our first step will be to fill these posts,” Gandhi said while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the vacancies.

Referring to the issue of paper leaks, he assured that the Congress will standardise the government recruitment exam process and stop its outsourcing.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Rajasthan in Banswara from Madhya Pradesh.

‘Seeking justice in double engine governments a crime’

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the incident of two girls hanging themselves, saying that it’s a crime to seek justice in these states.

On February 28, two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field days after they were allegedly raped.

The girls were found near the brick kiln they worked at in a village in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur.

“Understand the ‘dual injustice’ happening in Narendra Modi’s double engine governments from these two incidents!

“In UP, two sisters hanged themselves after they were raped. Now after not getting justice and pressure to withdraw the case, their father also hanged himself,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“In MP, a woman’s honour was robbed. Her poor husband pleaded for justice, and hanged himself along with his two children, when he did not get it,” he said.

“Seeking justice in the double engine government is a crime,” the former Congress president said.

Gandhi alleged that “treating not just the victims, but even their families, as enemies has become a tradition in BJP-ruled states.”

(With PTI inputs)

