Bharatpur Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: RLD’s Subhash Garg Leads Ahead of Vijay Bansal

Stay tuned to all latest updates related to assembly elections in Rajasthan's Bharatpur at India.com.

Updated: December 3, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Bharatpur Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Update

Bharatpur Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Rajasthan’s Bharatpur Assembly seat started at 8 AM and as per the early trends, Dr Subhash Garg of RLD is leading. Sohansingh of LJP (RV) is currently in the second place. Voting for the five-state assembly elections over and now it’s counting time.

The key constituencies in Bharatpur district include Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir and Bayana constituencies.

Notably, Bharatpur is an Assembly seat in the Matsya region and Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Bharatpur is part of the Bharatpur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) constituency.

In the whole, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 52 seats in Rajasthan and Congress is leading with 34 seats, according to the Election Commission of India latest trends.

As the counting of votes progresses in the 199-member assembly seats, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. While Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency..

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Who Won Bharatpur Assembly Seat in 2013?

    In 2013 Bharatpur assembly election, BJP’s Vijay Kumar won this seat by a margin of 22694 votes. Other candidates for this seat included Lakhan Singh, Anil, Manoj Dixit ‘Maloni’, Devendra, Mahendra Kumar Tiwari, Raghvendra Singh, Sanjay Kashmiriya, Anita, Dalveer Singh, Khaim Chand, Shishir Kumar, Giradhari Tiwari, Ummed Singh, Jitendra.

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    Bharatpur Election Result 2023: Candidates List

    Vijay Bansal – BJP

    Girish Chaudhary – BSP

    Sohansingh – LJP (RV)

    Sanjay Kashmiriya (jain) – ALTP

    Dr. Mohan Singh Chaudhary – JNKP

    Dr. Subhash Garg – RLD

    Tapan Sharma – IND

    Pooransingh Sinsinwar(awar) – IND

    Dushyant Singh – IND

    Vishnu Kumar Saini – IND

    Ramvir Jatoliya – IND

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    Bharatpur Election Result 2023 Live Updates

    As the BJP is edging towards majority mark in Rajasthan, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is leading against the BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta in the Tonk Assembly constituency as per the Election Commission early trends.

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    2018 Winners List

    In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, the Bharatpur constituency was won by RLD candidate Dr. Subhash Garg, while the BJP candidate Vijay Bansal (Pappu Banda) came in second place.

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Bharatpur Assembly Election Result: Key Contenders

    In 2023 Rajasthan Elections, Bharatpur constituency is witnessing a fight between Dr Subhash Garg of the RLD-Congress alliance, Girish Chaudhary of BSP, and Vijay Bansal (PAPPU BANDA) of the BJP.

  • Dec 3, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Bharatpur Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates

    BJP is leading on 113 seats in Rajasthan and Congress is leading with 70 seats, according to the Election Commission of India latest trends.

  • Dec 3, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    Bharatpur Election Results 2023 Live Updates

    BJP candidate Vijay Bansal was leading ahead of RLD candidate Dr Subhash Garg as counting continues in Bharatpur.

  • Dec 3, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Bharatpur Election Results 2023 Live Updates

    early trends showed Dr. Subhash Garg of RLD is leading and Sohansingh of LJP (RV) is currently in the second place.

