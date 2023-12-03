Home

Rajasthan

Bharatpur Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: RLD’s Subhash Garg Leads Ahead of Vijay Bansal

Stay tuned to all latest updates related to assembly elections in Rajasthan's Bharatpur at India.com.

Bharatpur Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Update

Bharatpur Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Rajasthan’s Bharatpur Assembly seat started at 8 AM and as per the early trends, Dr Subhash Garg of RLD is leading. Sohansingh of LJP (RV) is currently in the second place. Voting for the five-state assembly elections over and now it’s counting time.

The key constituencies in Bharatpur district include Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir and Bayana constituencies.

Notably, Bharatpur is an Assembly seat in the Matsya region and Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Bharatpur is part of the Bharatpur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) constituency.

In the whole, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 52 seats in Rajasthan and Congress is leading with 34 seats, according to the Election Commission of India latest trends.

As the counting of votes progresses in the 199-member assembly seats, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. While Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency..

