Bhilwara: Internet services of Bhilwara city in Rajasthan have been suspended after two persons were attacked by some unidentified people on Wednesday night, sparking tensions in the city. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara. It is not clear as of yet if it was an incident of communal violence. "An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter," Ashish Modi, District Collector Bhilwara told media persons.

The district administration official informed that one person has received minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition.

Rajasthan | An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter: Ashish Modi, District Collector Bhilwara pic.twitter.com/lGSs7IorR9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 5, 2022

In view of the tense situation, police forces have been deployed in the area and Special Police Force personnel are patrolling the streets. A large crowd gathered in Sanganer area demanding the arrest of the attackers. The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area.

Investigations have been started into the matter and the district administration along with police is checking the nearby CCTV footage.

The incident comes days after communal tensions had gripped Jodhpur on Eid on Tuesday over the hoisting of a flag, prompting the authorities to impose a curfew and suspend mobile internet services. Till now, police have arrested 141 people for disturbing peace and harmony.

Last month, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan after incidents of stone pelting during a religious procession. 35 people were reportedly injured in the clashes, one of whom suffered critical injuries.