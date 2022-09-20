Jaipur: A massive protest broke out in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Tuesday after large number of deaths linked to lumpy skin disease among cattle were reported in the state. A video shared by News Agency ANI showed BJP workers clashing with police while the cops try to contain them in the capital city of the state ruled by the Congress.Also Read - In Rajasthan, Ex-MLAs Will Also Be Able To Travel Abroad on Govt Expenses

The lumpy skin disease has spread mainly in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. There are some stray cases in Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Also Read - Jaipur Boy Bags Rs 38 Lakh For Finding A Bug In Instagram. Here's How

#WATCH | A huge crowd of BJP members gather in protest in Rajasthan’s Jaipur over the death of thousands of cattle in the state due to lumpy skin disease pic.twitter.com/8WpMtW3n1O — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

Also Read - 4 killed, 8 injured As SUV Collides Head-On With Truck In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

The Centre on Monday said over 67,000 cattle have died since the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease in July, prompting a massive effort to vaccinate cattle in over eight states with most cases of the disease.

The disease has also hit milk collection in Jaipur, resulting in a rise in the prices of sweets manufactured in the state. According to Jaipur Dairy Federation, the biggest milk cooperative in the state, milk collection is down by 15-18 per cent, though there has so far been no disruption in supply.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters before the start of the state Assembly session that the central government should declare lumpy disease as a national calamity. He said, “Our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease. The Centre has to give the vaccine and medicines, so in such a situation we are demanding the Centre to declare it a national calamity.”

“In Rajasthan, the number of death is 600-700 per day. But in other states, it is less than 100 in a single day,” Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Secretary Jatindra Nath Swain said. He further mentioned that the ministry has asked states to accelerate the vaccination process. According to Swain, the goat pox vaccine is “100 per cent effective” and already 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the affected states.