Jaipur: A day after the BJP said it sent Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a train ticket to meet women crime victims in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered to send Union Home Minister Amit Shah a chartered plane to visit the state.Also Read - Will Look Into It: Amit Shah Replies To Charanjit Channi On Demand For Probe Against AAP On Alleged SPJ Links

Gehlot tweeted that he wanted Shah to see the law and order-related innovations made in Rajasthan and how well the state is fighting crime. The tit for tat was over the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by the son of a ruling Congress MLA.

BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal on Sunday challenged Gandhi to come to Jaipur, tweeting that he has sent her a train ticket and also reminding the Congress general secretary of her “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” campaign.

A day later, Gehlot responded by saying, “BJP leaders repeatedly invite Priyanka Gandhi over (the situation of) crimes in Rajasthan even though she does not hold any constitutional post.”