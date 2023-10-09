Home

BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Rajasthan Elections, Rajyavardhan Rathore To Contest

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of various developmental projects (Image: ANI)

Rajasthan: Hours after the Election Commission of India announced the date for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, the a (BJP) on Monday released its first list of the 41 candidates for the elections. The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) that was chaired by the BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.

Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur. Elections will be held in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, and the results will be declared on December 3, the Election Commission said Monday. All 200 seats in Rajasthan will see voting on November 23.

