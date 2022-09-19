Jaipur: A female BJP worker in Rajasthan’s Alwar district allegedly received a death threat in a letter, accusing her of having insulted the prophet, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Monday. The woman said she found the letter days after she put up a social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.Also Read - Jal Mahal To Host A Night Bazaar From September 26 Onwards. Here Is What To Expect

"A complaint has been received. The beat constable and the SHO of the area have been asked to keep a watch. Footage from a CCTV camera installed at the apartment is being examined," Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

Sadar police station SHO Ajit Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the letter was written by a child, who threatened the BJP worker with an "Udaipur-like incident". The letter said the punishment for insulting the prophet is beheading, he added.

The letter referred to the brutal murder of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two Muslim men over an insult to Islam on June 28.

(Based on PTI inputs)