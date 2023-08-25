Home

Boy Found Hanging In Classroom In Rajasthan, Family Alleges Murder; Case Filed

Police said the family members of the deceased are holding a dharna demanding the arrest of two teachers, who they have accused of killing the boy and then hanging his body to make it look like a suicide.

Police said the family members of the deceased are holding a dharna demanding the arrest of two teachers, who they have accused of killing the boy and then hanging his body to make it look like a suicide.

Jaipur: A Dalit boy studying in class 10 of Jawahar Navodaya School was found hanging in his classroom in Pragpura area of Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Friday. The incident was reported on Wednesday and the boy’s family has refused to accept his body.

Police said they are holding a dharna demanding the arrest of two teachers, who they have accused of killing the boy and then hanging his body to make it look like a suicide.

Kotputali-Behror’s Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma said the family has alleged the two teachers used to harass the boy.

“Post-mortem of the body could not be conducted because the family members have been staging a dharna. Efforts are on to pacify them,” she said.

An FIR was filed against the accused teachers under several sections including the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said. No arrest has been made so far.

