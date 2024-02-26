Home

Brain Dead Man From Kota Gives Lease Of Life To 3 In Jaipur And Jodhpur

The victim was rushed to the Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College where he was declared brain dead.

(Image: medicaleducation.rajasthan.gov.in)

Lease Of Life: Kota, in Rajasthan, has been making news for a long time for not-so-pleasant reasons given the reports about pressure being faced by students.

While no one can deny or turn a blind eye to the above issue, there is a piece of news that is not less than heartening.

A 50-year-old man was admitted to the Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College on February 18 for the treatment of serious injuries he suffered as he fell from the rooftop of his house.

The victim, identified as Bhuria, was rushed to the Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College where he was declared brain dead during the treatment on February 24 following which Jhalawar Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sajid Khan and the medical college administration informed the matter to the state government.

After CMHO Dr Sajid Khan and the medical college administration informed the matter to the state government, Rajasthan Health Minister Gagendra Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (health), Shubhra Singh directed the hospital administration to counsel the family to consent to organ donation.

“With this, Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College has become the state’s first non-transplant organ retrieval centre,” said its principal Dr Shiv Bhagwan Sharma while talking to the news agency PTI on Monday.

Upon consent of Bhuria’s wife for the donation of her husband’s liver and kidneys, a certificate for organ retrieval was issued to the medical college on Saturday, and kidneys, liver, and cornea were harvested from the braindead man on Sunday, Dr Sharma told PTI.

One kidney and liver were allotted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur, and the other kidney to AIIMS, Jodhpur, he added.

CMHO Dr Sajid Khan said, “For immediate transportation of these organs to needy patients, a green corridor was created in coordination with traffic police and the organs were on Sunday sent to Jaipur and Jodhpur by four ambulances.”

The organs were transplanted to three patients in the two hospitals on Sunday night, giving a new lease of life to them, added Dr Sajid Khan.

(With PTI inputs)

