Jodhpur Blast Latest Update: At least four people killed and 16 others suffered injuries on Saturday after gas cylinder exploded in Jodhpur's Kirti Nagar area. In the incident, several vehicles were burnt after six gas cylinders exploded simultaneously, reports said.

Soon after the incident, the local administration reached the spot and took the injured to nearby the hospital for treatment.

Notably, the gas cylinder explosion incident comes days after four members of a family were killed and two sustained injuries following an LPG cylinder blast at their house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the injured were taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blast took place in a residential colony of Magra Punjla area in Jodhpur and the victims were burnt alive and their bodies have to be taken by the fire brigade personnel. On the other hand, the 16 injured have suffered severe burns.

Initial investigation revealed that the blast happened while cylinders were being refilled from one cylinder to another in an illegal manner.

Giving details, ACP (Mandore) Rajendra Prasad Diwakar said over half a dozen LPG cylinders suddenly went off in a house at Kirti Nagar area about 2.00 PM on Saturday.

“The cylinders were stored in the house of one Bhomaram Lohar, a supplier,” Diwakar said, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

“It is believed that the explosion occurred while the cylinders were being refilled, he added.

“Three children and an old man suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Sixteen others were rushed to the hospital. The condition of some of them is critical,” Diwakar added.

The house caught fire and a part of it collapsed after the explosion, triggering panic in the area.

Two motorcycles and a vehicle to transport the cylinders were also damaged in the explosion. During the rescue operation, four dozen cylinders were recovered from the house.