New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained at the Jodhpur airport. Azad was on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was beaten to death by his teacher in Rajasthan on July 20.The incident has evoked sharp reactions from various political parties, with the BJP demanding action against the owner of the school and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanding President's Rule in Rajasthan.

For the unversed, Indra Meghwal, a class 3 student of Saraswati Vidhay Mandir in Surana village in Jalore district, was killed allegedly for drinking water from a pot used by upper castes. He succumbed to his injuries last week at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Police have arrested the teacher, Chail Singh, 40, and charged him with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar's visit to Jalore comes after a purported video clip went viral in which Devaram, the victim's father, was seen appealing to Bhim Army to support him. On the other hand, the BJP, had demanded action against the owner of a private school. Party's state president Satish Poonia charged that such incidents happen when the state government and chief minister are weak.

“Incidents of Dalit atrocities have happened one after another in the last three-and-a-half years. This happens when the state government, chief minister are weak. The guilty must be punished at the earliest,” Poonia told reporters. He added,“When the country is celebrating 75th year of independence, such an incident forces us to think where we are standing. A society is made up of unity and harmony, and for us society is paramount.”