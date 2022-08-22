Jaipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 236km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at around 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.Also Read - UP: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Lucknow, Tremors Felt in Adjoining Areas
