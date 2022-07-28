Barmer: One MiG fighter aircraft belonging to the An Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday evening. According to reports, two pilots were inside the aircraft but their whereabouts are not known yet. Moreover, the exact reason of the crash is also yet to be known.Also Read - Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed in Hanumangarh, Internet Suspended | 10 Points

Initial reports suggested that the debris of the aircraft was found scattered on a half-kilometer stretch in Bhimda village in Barmer district. Barmer district collector, superintendent of police and air force officials rushed to the spot after getting the report about the incident.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at around 9 PM when the MiG aircraft was involved in a sortie over the Baytu region.

In the meantime, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Barmer. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail.