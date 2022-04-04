Jaipur: An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday during a sortie in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, informed a government official. According to the official, the reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. “The cause of the crash will be ascertained through an inquiry,” the official said.Also Read - Viral Video: Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire & Bursts in Flames Outside Andhra Temple | Watch