LPG Cylinder at Just Rs 500 in THIS State From Next Year. Deets Here

ASHOK GEHLOT'S BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: "The issue of price rise is serious. We will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes", said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at Alwar.

GOOD NEWS! Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed By Rs 115.50. Check Latest Rates Here

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that people under BPL and Ujjwala categories in his state will be given gas cylinders for Rs 500 each. Speaking at a gathering in Alwar district, CM Gehlot said,”The issue of price rise is serious. We will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes.”

ASHOK GEHLOT’S BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

“Our government is studying the details. I will present the budget next month in the assembly. I want to say just one thing as of now, the rest announcements I will make in the budget. A drama was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of Ujjwala yojana for giving LPG connection and gas stove. Now their cylinders have been lying empty. No one is buying because the prices of the LPG have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1040. People who come under BPL or those linked with Ujjwala yojana, we will conduct a study of them, and from April 1, they will get 12 cylinders per year at Rs 500 each, instead of the current price of Rs 1040,” Zee News reported quoting CM Gehlot as saying.