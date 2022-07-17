Jaipur: A major fire broke out at a vegetable market in the Nihalganj police station area in Dholpur, Rajasthan on late Saturday evening. More than a dozen shops were burnt to ashes. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. So far, no casualties have been reported in this incident. Nearby shops have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The Police are trying to find out the cause of the accident.Also Read - BSER REET 2022: Exam Centre Link For Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers Released, Admit Cards Expected Soon. Check Deets Here.

According to the sources, on Saturday night, all the shopkeepers had closed their shops in the market falling under the Nihalganj police station area. Just a few minutes after they left, smoke was noticed there. Before anything could be done, it was realized that a fire had broken out which turned into an inferno. People immediately called the fire department which started fire-fighting and rescue operations. Generally, wooden structures are used more in the vegetable market, due to which the fire spread. The fire brigade team is engaged to control the fire.

Generally, shops are built by erecting wooden structures in vegetable markets due to which the fire spread quickly and other flammable stuff like sacks are kept in the shops. Due to this, the fire spread very rapidly.

