Mahashivratri: 14 Children Electrocuted During Procession In Rajasthan’s Kota, 1 Critical

Jaipur: At least 14 children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Rajasthan’s Kota on Friday. Soon after getting information about the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital and issued instructions to doctors for proper treatment of the injured kids The tragic incident was reported near the Kunhadi thermal intersection.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Several children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri, in Kota. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/F5srBhO9kz — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

Preliminary reports suggested that the injured children have been rushed to MBS Hospital for treatment and will be referred to Jaipur. Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar also reached the hospital after getting the information.

Visuals of the hospital shared on social media showed parents rushing to the health facility carrying their children for medical assistance. Right now, the local authorities have rushed to the spot and the hospital and are looking after the assistance provided to the affected children.

