Home

Rajasthan

4 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls On Railway Track In Rajasthan

4 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls On Railway Track In Rajasthan

4 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls On Railway Track In Rajasthan.

4 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls On Railway Track In Rajasthan

Dausa: Four people died and several were injured after a bus lost control and fell on the railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Trending Now

#WATCH Rajasthan: Four people died, and several injured after a bus lost its control and fell on the railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle. All the injured have been taken to the hospital. (05/11) pic.twitter.com/Xge5qLT9My — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.