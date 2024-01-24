Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Rajasthan
  • Another Coaching Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on International Education Day

Another Coaching Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on International Education Day

Breaking News: Another Coaching Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

Updated: January 24, 2024 11:41 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Kota, NEET Aspirant, Suicide, Rajasthan, NEET, Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh
Another Coaching Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

Breaking News: Another Coaching Student Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.