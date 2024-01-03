Home

ED Conducts Raids At Vaibhav Gehlot’s Premises In FOREX Violation Case

The enforcement directorate has conducted raids at the premises of Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot today. Read to know more..

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been extremely active in the recent times and has been sending summons to various political leaders in different cases. In a latest news development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at the premises of Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in the Foreign Exchange Regulation Violation Case.

