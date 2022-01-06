Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 with very mild symptoms, he tweeted on Thursday evening.Also Read - Are At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Really Effective?
The CM urged those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested for the infection. Also Read - North East Delhi Administration Shuts THESE Markets For Covid Violation. Check Details Also Read - Dr Reddy's: 'Moflu' Anti-Viral Covid Tablet Launched, Will be Available in Indian Market From 10th January