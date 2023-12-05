Home

Rajasthan

Rajput Karni Sena National President Shot Dead In Jaipur, Police Launch Manhunt

Reportedly, three attackers were involved in the killing out of which one has been neutralized as per the police’s version.

(Image: Facebook/@SukhdevSinghGogamedi)

Karni Sena: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. One of his security guards sustained serious injuries due to which he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital while one of the assailants, identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was shot dead, said the commissioner of the police, Jaipur.

According to the reports from the ground, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot four times at his residence in Shyam Nagar. He was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and senior police officers have reached the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police said that the entire incident has been captured on the CCTVs and the footage will be of immense help in tracking down the remaining culprits.

Heavy Police force has been deployed at his residence as well as the hospital.

Heavy Police force has been deployed at his residence as well as the hospital.