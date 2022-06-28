Danmandi (Udaipur): In a shocking incident, a man was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area on Tuesday for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP leader. A video of the incident which has been doing rounds on social media showed assailants—Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gosh holding a butcher knife and claiming responsibility for the murder. The beheading incident in Udaipur has sent shockwaves across the city with people taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of the accused. Following the incident, the police are on alert and shops in the Maldas street area have been shut to avoid any untoward incident. Terming the incident shameful, CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to people of all religions to maintain calm. “I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act”, Gehlot tweeted.Also Read - BREAKING: Two Accused In Udaipur Beheading Arrested

Udaipur Man Beheading: Here Are The Latest Updates

Condemning the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld.”

A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We’re assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions, said ADG (Law and order).

Internet services temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli. He has a shop named Supreme Tailors near Bhootmahal located in Danmandi.

Udaipur SP has promised swift action. “A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act”, said SP Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm and urged all concerned parties to not share the disturbing video.

“I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act”, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

We’ve talked to CM. Those involved be arrested & assistance be given to victim family. This incident isn’t possible due to single person, it could be because of some organization. It’s horrendous & failure of administration, said Rajasthan LoP Gulab Chand Kataria on Udaipur murder.

I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. The affected family will be provided help from the government. Stringent action will be taken against the accused, said Collector, Udaipur on the beheading of a youth in the city.

Hitting out at Gehlot government, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Priti Gandhi said, “Responsibility of this brutal killing is wholly & solely on Zubair. His extremely dangerous, repeated attempts to fan communal discord is responsible for this death. Also the absolute failure of law & order in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot should step down!!”

Reacting to the incident, Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan tweeted,”Prophet Muhammad never harmed anyone physically, So nobody should use Islam to do any criminal activity.”

