Watch: Pakistan Refugees In Jodhpur Celebrate As Citizenship Amendment Act Implemented Across India

Pakistan refugees in jodhpur celebrated the implementation of the CAA in India. The CAA has a provision for granting citizenship of India to undocumented non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - from countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even Pakistan.

Jodhpur: In a significant announcement the Central Government on Monday announced the notification of rules to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. CAA was passed by the parliament in 2019 and approved by the President has been stalled due to massive protests across the country. It couldn’t come into effect as rules had not been notified till now. Pakistani refugees living in Jodhpur were seen celebrating the implementation of the CAA in the country. They burst firecrackers and raised pro-Modi slogan such as ‘Modi hai to Mumkin Hai’.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Pakistani refugees in Jodhpur celebrate after the Centre notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/zAvyHJ2ooO — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024



Notably, the Centre’s decision to notify rules for the implementation of CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has raised questions among opposition parties. Several parties question the timing of the announcement.

The CAA has a provision for granting citizenship of India to undocumented non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians – from countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even Pakistan.

On December 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted as it stands as the law of the land. He had also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding this matter.

Speaking at a party meeting in Kolkata, Shah earlier emphasized that the BJP is committed to implementing the CAA. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been opposing the CAA.

The assurance of implementing the highly debated CAA was a significant electoral agenda for the BJP during the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in West Benga

Leaders of the ruling party at the Centre view it as a credible factor contributing to the BJP’s ascent in the state

Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It’s notable that authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, both politically sensitive regions on this matter, have not been empowered with these citizenship-granting authorities thus far.

(With agency inputs).

