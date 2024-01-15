Home

Cars Collide In Sikar District Of Rajasthan; 6 Killed, Many Injured

A car crash has been reported in the Sikar district of Rajasthan; the two cars colliding has resulted in the death of six people while many others are injured. Fog is expected to be the main cause of the accident.

Car Accident In Rajasthan (Representative Image)

New Delhi: We are halfway through January and North India has been experiencing cold wave conditions with dense fog resulting in poor visibility. This weather is extremely dangerous when it comes to travel, be it by road, by air or by rail. The poor visibility has resulted in the delay and/or cancellation of trains and flights; road travel is also not advisable as most accidents take place in this weather, especially during early mornings and late nights. In a heartbreaking incident, two cars collided in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, killing six people and injuring many others in the accident. Read to know more about this accident…

As mentioned earlier, a car crash has been reported in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. In this accident, according to a top police official, six people have been killed and five others are injured. The incident took place on a highway in Laxmangarh tehsil on Sunday afternoon. The two vehicles involved were mangled in the crash. According to Laxmangarg, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmaram Gila, “We received information about a collision between two vehicles on the highway… Six people have died in the accident and five injured have been admitted to the hospital …”

Six people have been killed in the accident and five are injured. The police official said the identity of the deceased is being ascertained, adding that they have found two identity cards from both cars- one identity card is from Maulasar district, Nagaur and the other is from Sikar. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a tweet on Sunday evening that instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Condoles Deaths

“The news of the deaths of people in a road accident in Sikar district is very sad,” the chief minister Sharma posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi. “May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured, he wrote. “After the accident, instructions have been given to provide all possible relief to the victims and provide proper treatment to the injured,” the chief minister said.

In another news, at least 40 people were injured in an accident early Monday morning in which two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, officials said today. The incident occurred at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura. The accident occurred at around 3 am when a bus on its way from Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida.

