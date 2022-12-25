Cold Wave Intensifies In Rajasthan, Temperature Dips To 0.5 Degrees Celsius

Jaipur: With severe cold taking over the Northern states of India, parts of Rajasthan are witnessing extreme temperature drops. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted these cold wave conditions to persist over next few days.

0.5 DEGREES CELSIUS TEMPERATURE IN RAJASTHAN

Temperature dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 0.5 degree Celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.

Karauli shivered at 0.7 degree Celsius while the night temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur,

2.5 degrees Celsius in Churu,

3.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner,

3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu),

4 degrees Celsius in Alwar,

4.7 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk),

5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara,

5.3 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran) and

5.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

The minimum temperature at other places was above 6 degrees Celsius (Sirohi) and below 11 degrees Celsius (Kota).