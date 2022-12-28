Rajasthan’s Churu Freezes At -O.5 Degrees Celsius, IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert

Rajasthan's Churu city froze at -0.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday. India Meteorological Department has issued cold wave alert in coming days.

Churu: As North Indian states continued to shiver under a severe cold wave on Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Churu, Rajasthan, dropped below 0 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in Churu was recorded at -0.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in the city this winter. Locals were seen huddling around bonfires to keep the icy chill at bay.

According to the Meteorological department, the maximum daytime temperature in Churu on Monday was 18.8 degrees Celsius.

The land of kings, as Churu is known, was blanketed by snow as the mercury slipped into minus.

The whims of nature has given this quaint Rajasthan city an identity of its own. While temperature in Churu at the peak of summer can go up to 50 degrees Celsius, the mercury drops below zero as winter takes hold of the city.

The Met department warned of the mercury going further south in the coming days.