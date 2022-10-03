Jaipur: A college student died on Monday in Rajasthan’s Jaipur after falling into an empty lift shaft. As per a report by India Today, the incident happened at the My Haveli apartment complex on Ajmer Road in Jaipur on Sunday night.Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'If Lakshmi Comes To You Sitting At Home, Don’t Reject Her’, BJP MLA To Sachin Pilot

Identified as Kushagra Mishra, the deceased was a resident of Varanasi and a second-year computer science engineering student at Manipal University.

Kushagra Mishra was living and studying in a rented apartment on Ajmer Road. The incident happened after he on Sunday night pressed the button for the elevator to go down from the 11th floor.

Even if the door of the lift opened, but there was no lift inside. And then, he put his foot in and fell from the 11th floor to death.

Eye-witnesses residing in the complex said that the lift had been broken, but the builder did not pay attention or fix it.

As per the report, the police kept the victim’s body in the mortuary and informed the family. After the incident, the angry residents of the apartment have filed a case against the builder.