Jaipur: The Rajasthan Transport Department has issued an order banning the operation of 15-year-old commercial diesel vehicles in the state. Under this, commercial vehicles older than 15 years cannot be operated after March 31 in 5 cities of the state including the capital Jaipur.

The districts under which the rule will apply include Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Alwar and Jodhpur.

The decision was taken after the Supreme Court had issued orders banning the operation of 15-year-old commercial vehicles that run on diesel.

According to transport officials, fitness certificates will no longer be issued to 15-year-old commercial vehicles registered in Jaipur, Alwar, Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur.

Such vehicle holders will have to take permission to operate the vehicle from the district transport officers. Only after this, old commercial vehicles can be operated in the respective districts.

Earlier, the Delhi Transport Department had directed to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all the de-registered 10-15 years old diesel vehicles for other states barring restricted areas there as per NGT directive. The new guidelines also include petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old. However, no NOC will be issued for diesel vehicles older than 15 years from their first registration and such vehicles will be scrapped only.