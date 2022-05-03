Jodhpur/Rajasthan: Internet services have been suspended in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur after violent clashes erupted between two communities before Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. Reports claimed that the clashes first broke out at the Jalori Gate intersection after some miscreants removed the saffron flag and put up an Islamic flag atop the statue of a freedom fighter. This led to an argument between the two communities.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Time in UPDATES: Shawwal Crescent Sighted In Lucknow, Eid To Be Celebrated Tomorrow

Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting: Eid Celebrations to Begin on May 3

Things escalated, and both sides started pelting stones at each other. Later police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. As per reports, 4 journalists who were covering the incident were injured in the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has shut the internet services. Issuing an order, Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, said, “Internet services have been snapped in the entire Jodhpur district.”

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has asked people to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order. “Clashes between two communities at Jalori Gate are unfortunate. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make an appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs”, tweeted the Chief Minister.