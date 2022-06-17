New Delhi: Congress on Friday termed the CBI searches at the Jodhpur residence of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot “vendetta politics”.Also Read - Viral Video: Women From Millionaire Family Fall Into Drain While Fighting in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Watch

Newly appointed party General Secretary, Communication, Jairam Ramesh said: “This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. @ashokgehlot51 was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Govt’s brazen response! We will not be silenced!” Also Read - Rajasthan: People From Various Communities Block Highway, Demand 12% Reservation in Jobs

The Centre is doing vendetta politics as Ashok Gehlot had participated in the agitation against summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, the party alleged. Also Read - Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

On Friday, the CBI raided Agrasen Gehlot’s residence in Jodhpur.