Congress Releases List Of 21 Candidates For Rajasthan Polls, Ashok Gehlot’s Confidant’s Name Missing

Congress has fielded state minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

Ashok Gehlot (L) Dharmendra Rathore (R)

Congress List For Rajasthan Polls: The much-awaited seventh list of Congress’s candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 was released by the party on Sunday. The seventh list contains the names of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held on November 25 to elect a new assembly with 200 assembly seats. While the polling will take place on November 25, the results will be declared on December 3. Interestingly, Congress has fielded state minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

Also, it has denied a ticket to Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore who is said to be a close confidant of the incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to insiders, Rathore was seeking a ticket from the Ajmer North constituency but Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Ralawata from the same seat.

It has to be recalled that both Shanti Dhariwal and Dharmendra Rathore were among the three senior state leaders against whom the party’s disciplinary committee had issued notices after they did not attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in the state and held a parallel meeting of MLAs instead last year.

The third leader Mahesh Joshi, who was issued a notice by the party’s disciplinary committee, has already been denied a ticket for the Assembly polls and RR Tiwari has been fielded from the Hawa Mahal seat in his place.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Elections, Congress emerged victorious by winning 99 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Along with its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal which won one seat, they staked claim to form the government. The BJP managed to win only 73 seats.

