Rajasthan Congress Suffers Jolt As Ashok Gehlot’s Close Aide, 3 Ex-Ministers And Senior Leaders Join BJP

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Rajasthan Politics: After losing the assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress party on Sunday suffered arguably the second biggest jolt as 25 Congress leaders in the state, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s close aide and former Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state capital Jaipur in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and state unit President CP Joshi.

The defectors include former MLAs Richpal Singh Mirdha and Vijaypal Singh Mirdha along with Nagaur’s prominent Jat leaders while more than 12 senior leaders including three former ministers joined BJP, confirmed BJP leaders.

Khiladi Lal Bairwa, a former minister who is said to be a close aide of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, and former Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, also joined the BJP.

Bairwa said that he joined the BJP considering the vision of PM Modi.

“I was the chairman of the SC Commission. Then for one and a half years, I kept telling CM Gehlot to give constitutional status to the commission. SC population is only 18 per cent. But Congress considers SC-ST as its puppets. However, BJP made Dalit Law Minister setting an example,” said Bairwa.

Many BJP leaders including Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Rajendra Rathore, Alka Gurjar, and Vijaya Rahatkar were present on the stage during the joining ceremony of these leaders.

Besides three former ministers and two Jat leaders who joined the BJP, others who jumped the wagon are Alok Beniwal, Rampal Sharma, Ramnarayan Kisan, Anil Vyas, Omkar Singh Chaudhary, Gopal Ram Kukna, Ashok Jangid, Priya Meghwal, Suresh Choudhary, Rajendra Parswal, Shaitan Singh Mehrada, Ramnarayan Jhajhra, Jagannath Burdak, Karamveer Choudhary, Kuldeep Dheva, Bachchu Singh Chaudhary, Ramlal Meena, Mahesh Sharma, Ranjeet Singh and Madhusudan Sharma.

Earlier on March 2, the BJP released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections

Rajasthan is joint ninth largest state by the number of Lok Sabha seats, which currently stands at 25. Out of the 25 seats, four seats are reserved for SC candidates, while three seats are reserved for ST candidates. Rajasthan has been one of the strongholds of the NDA government, as they have won 24 and 25 seats in the 2019 and 2014 elections respectively.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

(With IANS inputs)

