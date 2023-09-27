Home

Controversial BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Assigned Poll Duties In Rajasthan’s Tonk

Ramesh Bidhuri, who belongs to the Gurjar community, has been deployed in Tonk district of Rajasthan to sway votes in BJP's favour.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP’s south Delhi MP, who is currently embroiled in a controversy after hurling communal slurs and derogatory comments against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, has been tasked with poll responsibility by his party in Tonk district of Rajasthan.

Citing party sources, a PTI report said that Bidhuri, who belongs to the Gurjar community, has been deployed in Tonk district to sway votes in BJP’s favour.

With the Gurjar community present in large numbers in the district, which has four assembly seats including the one held by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the BJP believes Bidhuri can help it swing the votes as he is also from the same caste, the sources said, according to the report.

Sachin Pilot is also from the Gurjar community.

Bidhuri’s responsibility will be akin to the party’s poll in-charge of the district, sources said, adding that the Meenas and Muslims are the the two other largest communities in the district.

Pilot was elected from the Tonk assembly seat in 2018.

Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur. State BJP president C P Joshi chaired the meeting.

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi had been issued a show cause notice by the party after his derogatory words targeting Danish Ali in Lok Sabha last week sparked massive outrage with the opposition demanding his suspension from the House.

Bidhuri is among the grassroots BJP leaders from the national capital and enjoys considerable influence in his constituency.

BJP leaders noted that the party has routinely deployed its MPs in assembly polls in different states, and Bidhuri has been used in several previous elections.

(With PTI inputs)

